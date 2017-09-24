Billie Jean King arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) × A-List Interview: Billie Jean King Billie Jean King arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Dean Richards talks with tennis legend Billie Jean King about the new movie “Battle of the Sexes”, her time living in Chicago and her thoughts of Emma Stone’s portrayal of her. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3402756/3402756_2017-09-24-154356.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3749.mp3