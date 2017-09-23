Wintrust Business Lunch 9/23/17: Danny Hakim, Alby Gallun, Adina Solomon, Dr. Sandy Goldberg

Jon Hansen is filling in for Amy this Saturday, and he begins by discussing the latest controversy surrounding Monsanto, sparked by one of their weed killers, with Danny Hakim from the New York Times. Alby Gallun, reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, joins him to talk about an obstacle to a major real estate development project near Goose Island. Adina Solomon breaks down her recent piece for the Washington Post about how tech companies are changing the funeral industry. Later, Dr. Sandy Goldberg explains what her Silver Lining Foundation do for women and men in the city.