Tremor detected in N. Korea: China speculates explosion, S. Korea speculates earthquake

In this full show episode, Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch talk the possibility of war with North Korea. President Trump called North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un a “madman.” Roger provides breaking news on the matter. BBC reports an explosion that is still being investigated. Matt talks to listeners about their thoughts on what they would like to see the U.S. act upon.

Later on, Matt talks with Roger and listeners about how overprotective parents should be when children participate in dangerous activities like parkour. Tune in!