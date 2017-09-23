× Senator Daniel Biss, The Political Round Table, Elliott Serrano, Music from the group, “The Early Sixes” and another episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Sept 22nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 22) Elliott Serrano rides side car as we welcome Senator and gubernatorial candidate, Daniel Biss who discusses the state of Illinois and what changes he will make to create a more sound political atmosphere. Then, the Political Round Table is back in action with: Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Erik Elk. Listen in as the group engages in intense political discussion both statewide and nationally. to lighten the evening we are delighted by music from the group, “The Early Sixes” (members: Matt Charoenrath, Nate Meyer, Ben Peterson, Ben Zuba, Dan Zuba, Sam Zuba). And finally, we play another exiting round of “What’s That From” where Patti and the crew re-create a scene from a popular movie and have listeners guess where it is from. This week we take on….Ghostbusters. All this and more!



