Paul Sullivan: “Everyone’s just so accustomed to watching Wade Davis dominate”

Posted 8:43 PM, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41PM, September 23, 2017

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) reacts after Travis Shaw hit a two-run game winning home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-3 in 10 inning. Cubs pitcher Wade Davis (71) heads to the clubhouse.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Chicago Tribune baseball columnist Paul Sullivan joins Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz following the Cubs 5-4 loss to the Brewers in another extra-inning affair.  They talk about how Wade Davis is in rarefied air for the club despite blowing his first save of the year, the concern about Jon Lester recent shakiness and possibilities for a postseason rotation; whether Addison Russell or Javy Baez should see more time at short, and the number of other positional combinations available for Joe Maddon heading into October, and more.