Paul Sullivan: “Everyone’s just so accustomed to watching Wade Davis dominate”

Chicago Tribune baseball columnist Paul Sullivan joins Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz following the Cubs 5-4 loss to the Brewers in another extra-inning affair. They talk about how Wade Davis is in rarefied air for the club despite blowing his first save of the year, the concern about Jon Lester recent shakiness and possibilities for a postseason rotation; whether Addison Russell or Javy Baez should see more time at short, and the number of other positional combinations available for Joe Maddon heading into October, and more.