Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini: 9/23/2017

On today’s edition of the Mr. Fix It Show, Lou talks with the CEO of Mecum Auctions, Dave Magers. Mecum Auctions is the world’s largest collector car auction company and Dave provides details about the upcoming auction that will take place October 5th – October 7th in Schaumburg. For more information or to grab your tickets, visit www.mecum.com.

Lindsey shares the latest New To Lou Too: Magnetpal, which is a very helpful, powerful, and compact magnet that can hold dozens of items from keys to power hand tools and more!

And as always, Lou also provides listeners with home improvement advice, renovation tips, maintenance solutions, and more!