Harry Teinowitz and Sam Panayotovich visit with WGN Bears insider Adam Hoge ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Pittsburgh at Soldier Field. They talk about the basic ‘formula’ for success- avoiding turnovers, whether or not Markus Wheaton can make a difference for an anemic passing attack, Kyle Long’s return to a banged up offensive line, if the secondary has a shot at keeping Antonio Brown in check, and more.