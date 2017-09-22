You have to listen to your body

Dr. Heidi Memmel is a breast surgeon with Advocate Health Care and Medical Co-Director of the Caldwell Breast Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. She is also a breast cancer survivor herself. She joins The Steve Cochran Show ahead of breast cancer awareness month. She shares that they have same-day mammogram scheduling and same-day results. Advocate offers 3D screening mammography and the latest in early detection technology at breast health locations throughout the Chicago area and central Illinois. Take a breast health assessment to learn your risk. See more HERE.