Women are Rocking Business, The 2nd Annual Octoberfestiversary with Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery, Scott Stantis and more! | Full Show (Sept 21st)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Sept 21st) Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist, Scott Stantis rides side car as we welcome author, Sage Lavine who has put out a new book, “Woman Rocking Business” which details how women today are launching 1,200 businesses a day! Then, on the heels of Oktoberfest we welcome the guys from Begyle and Dovetail Brewing (Hagen Dost, Partner and Brew Master and Bill Wesselink, Partner and Brew Master at Dovetail Brewery – As well as Kevin Cary, Co-Owner of Begyle Brewing) who are celebrating the 2nd Annual Octoberfestiversary this upcoming weekend. They’ll also be celebrating Begyle’s 5th Anniversary – For more information visit the links below:

http://dovetailbrewery.com

http://www.BegyleBrewing.com/home

