Wintrust Business Lunch 9/22/17: London Ditches Uber, Passion House Coffee, & Zaycon Fresh

More unfortunate news for Uber as Ben Meyerson joined Steve to talk about how Uber has lost its business license in London along with other stories around Chicago. Tom Gimbel discussed the best way for older workers and young professionals to get back into the work force, Josh Millman & Aaron Cowans discussed the coffee industry through the eyes of Passion House Coffee Roasters (a small coffee roastery), and Mike Conrad discussed how Zaycon Fresh is skipping the middle man and bringing fresh meat to you.