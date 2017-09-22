× What will it take for Chicago to be a global leader in the medical field?

It’s a special Friday night episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO/Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District about what it means for Chicago to have a medical district, the mission to drive economic growth for Chicago and the state of Illinois, the effort to make people aware of the Illinois Medical District, if Chicago can be a global leader in the biotech industry, trying to attract private sector business and investment in the district, getting the four hospitals in the district to work together to reach common goals and the plans for the old Cook County Hospital building.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio