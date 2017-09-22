TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: ‘Riverdale’ cast being overworked?

Bill and Jim are joined in studio by Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com. They talk about a star from ‘Riverdale’ falling asleep at the wheel, the ‘Roseanne’ reboot, upcoming hosts and musical guests on this season of Saturday Night Live, the aftermath of Steven Colbert hosting the Emmys, and more.

