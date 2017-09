With record high’s almost every month, Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsvew Asset Management) broke down the steady markets that have rarely reacted to major global events this year, and how the Fed’s unwinding will have an effect on 2018. Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) already is looking towards the holiday travel season, as it could be too late for snagging the flight deals for Thanksgiving and on.