The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.22.17: Low-Line, Lettuce Entertain You, Field Museum ID Day

Today, dictionary.com is busy with requests to define the word, “dotard,” after it was used by Kim Jong Un to describe President Donald Trump. John tries to understand why that particular word choice was made. Then, Dillon Goodson of Lakeview Chamber of Commerce and Andrew Moddrell of PORT Urbanism describe their plan to build a Low-Line below the CTA brown line. Listeners call in with their questions about the project. Then, John celebrates with R.J. Melman his new position of president of Lettuce Entertain You. And, finally, Field Museum Collections Manager Jim Holstein tells John how tomorrow’s ID Day will work when you bring your fossils for review. Then, we listen to what’s making you smile today!