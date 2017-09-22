× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and McCain, and Madigan, oh my!”

Journalist Kevin Warwick and WTTW‘s Paris Schutz join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the ongoing attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, Jimmy Kimmel going viral for his battle over the proposed GOP healthcare bill, President Trump’s address to the United Nations, the race to replace Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Hillary Clinton‘s book tour, Sean Spicer‘s Emmy appearance, Uber losing its license to operate in London, Hurricane Maria causing devastation in Puerto Rico, the homeless in “tent city” being displaced, Chicago’s quest to get Amazon to open up another HQ in the city, the “Stranger Things” pop-up getting a cease and desist from Netflix, the “Family Matters” house being demolished in Lincoln Park, the continuing debate over the sweetened beverage tax and the Chicago Cubs playoff run.

