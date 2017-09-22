× The Carry Out 9-22-17: “The only way the Bears win is if Mike Glennon throws for 300 and runs for 150”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Senator John McCain saying he would vote ‘No’ on the new healthcare bill, President Trump being in a Twitter war with Kim Jong-un, London kicking Uber out of town, former Bears Brandon Marshall putting his Chicago condo on the market, rumors swirling that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, the Cubs holding off the Milwaukee Brewers, the Sox beating the Astros in Houston, the Blackhawks defeating the Red Wings, the Bears getting ready to take on the Steelers at Soldier Field and a Woodstock farm making a Super Mario Bros. corn maze.

