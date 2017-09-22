Randall Vinyard: The Jake Vinyard Foundation and the Out of the Darkness Walk

Bill and Jim are joined on the phone by Randall Vinyard. Randall’s son, Jake, took his own life a few years ago. This inspired Randall to start the Jake Vinyard Foundation to be a vocal advocate for those who suffer from depression, PTSD and anxiety. They talk about Jake’s story, the Jake Vinyard Foundation and they’re baseball tournament, the Out of the Darkness walk, and more.

