Porgs and Space Horses

We have fresh info about THE LAST JEDI, specifically Porgs and their delectability, from DK’s new book “Star Wars Made Easy”. Mark Hamill saves the Disney Company the trouble by announcing the release date for the next trailer for EPISODE IX on Twitter…Then he takes it back! We dig deep to see if there is any truth behind Mark’s “joke”. Lucasfilm announces who will be their promotional partners for THE LAST JEDI and we discuss Disney’s plan to stream their properties independently, including STAR WARS. We speculate what that will mean financially for the company and how it will affect fans. Plus, the Chewbacca snowboarder goes to court, listener voice mails, space horses, and we present a snack review for Pop Chips Star Wars Galaxy Puffs that goes horribly south.