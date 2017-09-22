Get to know U.K. singer-songwriter Dan Croll

The tremendously talented singer-songwriter Dan Croll joins Justin to talk about his young career, getting into music at a relatively late age, how a rugby injury led him on his musical path, the music scene in Liverpool and how that informs his music, approaching pop music from a different angle, making the choice to record the album in Atlanta with notable producer Ben Allen, how often he comes through Chicago, a recent show at Lincoln Hall and his latest record, “Emerging Adulthood.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio