‘Family Matters’ house will be demolished, replaced with condos

LINCOLN PARK — The house where Steve Urkel made himself at home is set to be demolished.

The city approved a demolition permit Tuesday for 1516 W. Wrightwood Ave., which served as the Winslow family home in the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters.”

Although the Winslows were said to live in suburban Chicago, the show concerned the family of a Chicago Police officer, and the Wrightwood house was used to establish scenes placing the family at home. It was also seen in the opening credit sequence.

