× Zoe Weiner: Living in a Different Country Every Month For All of 2017

Zoe Weiner is a health and wellness journalist participating in Remote Year which means she’ll live in a different country every month for all of 2017. She joins Nick Digilio with an update on the places she’s been and the adventures she’s had.

