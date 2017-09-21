× Think you’re paying too much in property taxes? Here’s how to appeal

MOUNT GREEENWOOD — Think you are paying too much in property taxes? You could be right.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) and Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Larry Rogers Jr. will walk homeowners through the appeal process at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.

It’s the fourth year O’Shea has hosted the seminar at the school at 3857 W. 111th St., and the event consistently draws a crowd. In fact, lines often stretch down the halls, O’Shea said.

