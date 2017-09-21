The Opening Bell 9/21/17: Good News For The Seasonal Hiring Pool…

The Google memo story happened a could weeks ago, but the results are still developing. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank) is this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader and he broke down the story from the HR perspective and what might happen as it develops. Steve then turned his attention to the holiday hiring season that is gearing up and it’s good news for potential employees. Andrew Challenger (VP at Challenger, Gray, & Christmas) to discuss the recent retail forecast that shows seasonal employees are expected to see a jump in hiring.