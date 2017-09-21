The multi-talented, Ariana Savalas

Ariana Savalas is a singer, songwriter, burlesque performer, and comedian. She is also the daughter of the great Telly Savalas! She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about her vaudeville shows, her relationship with her father, working with Postmodern Jukebox, and more. She also shares a rendition of a Frank Sinatra song with her ukulele!

