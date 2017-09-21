× The Mincing Rascals 09.21.17: Amazon Headquarters, Lisa Madigan, Kenneka Jenkins’ freezer death, the homeless, Trump at the U.N.

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. First, they question whether tactics to lure Amazon to Chicago are worth it to bring 50,000 jobs here. Then, the Rascals discuss who Attorney General Lisa Madigan is professionally. That’s after she announced she wouldn’t be running re-election. The group dissects possibility that the case of Kenneka Jenkins is a conspiracy theory. She is the young woman who was found dead in a hotel freezer. The homeless living under Chicago viaducts have been removed. The group disagrees on whether those people need to assume responsibility for their own living arrangements. And, finally, they discuss that United Nations speech President Trump made in the beginning of the week.

Steve recommends that you listen to John Prine’s (or any version of) “Clay Pigeons.”

Scott says you should check out a national park.

Eric recommends that you use a D’Addario tuner for your instruments.

John recommends that you check out Ken Burns’ docu-series, “The Vietnam War.”

