The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.21.17: 2018 Toyota Camry ad, Congressman Krishnamoorthi, Amazon HQ, Jimmy Kimmel on health care

John remains mystified by the question of who sings the song in that cool 2018 Toyota Camry ad. Listeners continue trying to help figure that out. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi explains his proposed Presidential Pardon Transparency Act. And listeners tell us what some of the draws, and some of the drawbacks would be, if Amazon were to build its next headquarters space in Chicago. Finally, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins John again to discuss the latest on Jimmy Kimmel vs. Graham-Cassidy.