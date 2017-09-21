Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Illinois Gubernatorial race and “United 232”

The race for Illinois Governor is underway and lots of democrats are seeking the nomination to challenge incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner. Paul begins a Meet the Candidates series on this edition of Behind the Curtain. The series is designed to let candidates set out their plans and policies for the state so YOU can decide who you want to support. This week, Paul interviews State Senator Daniel Biss, a former mathematician and professor who has been serving in Springfield for nearly 8 years.

Then, Paul takes a look at the riveting docu-drama production called “United 232” currently playing at The House Theatre of Chicago. This award-winning play details the story of the harrowing flight on July 19, 1989 bound for Chicago, O’Hare, and that crash landed at Sioux City Gateway Airport killing 184 of the 296 passengers and crew. Paul’s guests are actress Brenda Barrie (who plays chief flight attendant Jan Brown), the play’s director and adapter (from the original book by Laurence Gonzales) Vanessa Stalling, and House Theatre of Chicago Managing Director Erik Schroeder. The discussion reflects the tragedy but also human responsibility faced in an overwhelming challenge.