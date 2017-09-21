× Pat Brady and Michael Mason of The Newly Created “Lincoln Forum”, Mastro’s of Chicago Delights With Their Seasonal Eats, Making Friends with Your Pharmacist, and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Sept 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Sept 20th) Comedian Brandon C. Price (VAMP Chicago) rides side car as we welcome Pat Brady and Michael Mason (Chicago Athletic Association Hotel – Director Of Restaurants & Bars) of the newly created public affairs group, “Lincoln Forum” which will tackle political issues affecting both the city and nationally. Then, one of the best restaurants in the city – Mastro’s of Chicago delights us with their seasonal eats. Listen in as Steven Oaks (General Manager) and Matt Smith (Executive Sous Chef) discuss the history of the restaurant and list the exciting events they have coming up here in Chicago! Following the delicious food, Patti brings on Dr. Charles Turek who takes listener calls and puts to bed some rumors about Pharmacists and what’s going on behind the counter. And finally, the listener favorite segment is back with Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes calls from WGN Radio listeners as reads their reality from just the last three songs they heard. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

