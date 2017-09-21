One thousand American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more from approximately 20 states and Canada will cross the auction block at Mecum Chicago 2017 on October 5-7, 2017 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center (1551 Thoreau Drive N).

Mecum Chicago 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100 ($200 after the auction starts) and includes admission for two to the three auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person per day or $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

There are special discounts on Friday, October 6 for Chicago Blackhawks Day! Wear a Blackhawks hat or T-shirt and get $10 off spectator tickets and $100 off bidder registrations.



Register to bid and get general admissions tickets here.

The Mecum Auction Company is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for 29 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year.