Dean Richards: Emmy ratings down, but still a great show
Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, WGN Radio and TV’s own, Dean Richards! They talk about the Emmy award ratings being down this year, Melissa Joan Heart getting a hard time on Twitter for her insensitive Hurricane Maria tweet, Salma Hayek donating to UNICEF, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, ‘Battle of the Sexes’, and ‘Stronger’.
