× Who is the favorite to replace Lisa Madigan as Illinois attorney general?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week. Mike and Justin talk about Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announcing she will not be seeking re-election and some of the candidates who are lining up to replace her.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio