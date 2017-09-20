Vietnam War veteran, Glyn Haynie, on Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War”

Glyn Haynie is a Vietnam War veteran, author of When I Turned Nineteen: A Vietnam War memoir, Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient, and more. In the light of the Ken Burns Documentary “The Vietnam War” starting, Glyn joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to share his reaction to it.

