Trending Tuesday! The AV Club’s John Teti, Steve “Gadget Guy” Van Dinter, Rich Lenkov “Legal Face Off” and more! | Full Show (Sept 19th)

It’s Trending Tuesday! Tonight (Sept 19th) we welcome The AV Club’s John Teti who rides side car and add’s his input on everything from TV shows to today’s hottest topics. Then, Rich Lenkov, host of WGN Plus Podcast, Legal Face Off jumps on air to discuss the latest trending legal topics (Wheaton football players charged in hazing, The Equifax hacking scandal and more). Back to tell us all about the latest in technology is Steve “The Gadget Guy” Van Dinter from Verizon joins Patti and gives her the low down on Rumba’s, Snapchat, New Phones, and more! And finally, we play another exciting game of “Patti’s Favorites”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: