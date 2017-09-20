The Opening Bell 9/20/17: Is Illinois the New Aviation State?

Aviation is a steady and reliable industry, so why not start a career in it? Steve Grzanich was joined by Greg Dellinger (Director of Talent Acquisition Strategy at AAR Corp) to talk about Illinois’ aviation footprint and how training and jobs are bountiful. Steve then turned his focus towards the world of e-commerce with Johann Van Tonder (Co-Author of “E-Commerce Website Optimization“) to talk about his book that lays out a step by step plan to contribute to the booming internet economy.