The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.20.17: “The Vietnam War,” Hurricane Maria and Mexico City earthquakes, Jimmy Kimmel on health care

John shares his experiences so far with the new Ken Burns docu-series, “The Vietnam War.” Listeners give their takes on the series thus far. Then, Meteorologist and Northern Illinois University (NIU) Professor Walker Ashley describes the latest hurricane, Maria, and NIU Geology Professor Paul Stoddard tells us what is going on in Mexico City after the city suffered two high magnitude earthquakes. International President of Association of Flight Attendants Sara Nelson gives her thoughts on a nearly $100,000 fee incurred by an unruly airline passenger. And, finally, Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s accusation against Senator Bill Cassidy.