The Hideout is turning 21 and throwing a party to celebrate!

The Hideout‘s co-owners Tim and Katie Tuten join Justin to preview this weekend’s big Hideout Block Party. Tim and Katie talk about why they are bringing the festival back in this iteration, the themes they are putting forward this weekend, how a lot of the artists that are participating are turning 60 this year, the great Steve Albini curating Sunday’s Electrical Audio anniversary celebration and how this weekend celebrates the community around The Hideout.

