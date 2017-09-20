The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-20-17

We have another incredible show for you tonight. The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher stops by for his weekly chat to break down the race to replace Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Public Relations powerhouse Eric Sedler talks crisis management in the corporate world, The Hideout’s Tim and Katie Tuten preview the 21st Hideout Block Party and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio