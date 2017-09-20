× The Carry Out 9-20-17: “When you see Dwyane Wade at the Emmys you don’t think Chicago Bulls you just think how does that guy have no sleeves on his tuxedo”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the GOP moving fast to repeal and replace Obamacare, the race for Illinois attorney general heating up, Rich Melman stepping down as the head of Lettuce Entertain You, Hurricane Maria causing devastation in Puerto Rico, the Cubs wrapping up their 2 game series against the Rays, the Sox playing the Astros in Houston, Kyle Long and Markus Wheaton both looking to play against the Steelers on Sunday, the New York Knicks possibly trading Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets, a new poll saying the Bulls will be the worst NBA team next year and Amazon exploring getting into the smart glasses game.

