× Public relations expert Eric Sedler: “I don’t really see a lot of successful campaigns out there that are not grounded in fact”

Eric Sedler, Managing Partner at Kivvit, a public strategies and communications firm, joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career, the candidates who are lining up to replace Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the importance of using media to win elections, the idea of the campaign ad changing, the evolution of public policy advertising, the strategy involved in putting out corporate fires, how visible companies should be on social media, if Chicago is a unique city when it comes to public policy and what keeps him working here.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio