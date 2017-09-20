Meteorologist Walker Ashley and Geology Professor Paul Stoddard on hurricanes and earthquakes

Meteorologist and Northern Illinois University Professor Walker Ashley joins John to describe what is happening now, and what is to come for Peurto Rico and surrounding islands, from Hurricane Maria. Then, Northern Illinois University Geology Professor Paul Stoddard explains the coincidence of this week’s magnitude 7.1 in Mexico City, with that of the one that occurred exactly 32 years ago. He also goes on to explain what might be done in the future as precaution.