Jim Ryan on Riot Fest, Bobby Heenan and Surprising Toxic Toast

In addition to doing traffic for us, Jim Ryan writes about music for The Daily Herald and his Chicago Now blog “Chicago At Night.”

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he recaps Riot Fest, talks about his interview with WWE star Bobby Heenan and shares a fun story involving The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and tribute band Toxic Toast.

