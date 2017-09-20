How a county jail job program helped this ex-con find his true calling

Posted 11:15 PM, September 20, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:10PM, September 20, 2017

Michael Moore has been working as a barber since leaving Cook County Jail in 2015. (Andrea V. Watson / DNAinfo)

AUSTIN — Returning to society after spending time in jail can be tough, but a West Side barber was actually able to find a career path thanks to his time in Cook County Jail.

Michael Moore, a 26-year-old West Side native, served 18 months for possession of a firearm.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

He was unsure how he’d find a job when he got out, fearing a criminal record would scare off potential employers. But a job-placement program in the jail ended up helping him turn his life around.

Larry’s Barber College opened in Cook County Jail in 2010. Moore, who has loved cutting hair since he was 9, said he immediately signed up when he found out about the school.

Click to listen: