Hoge and Jahns, Episode 114: Week 3 Bears, NFL Preview

Chicago Bears head coach has been adamant in his defense of starting quarterback, Mike Glennon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns try to figure out why as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Injuries have forced the Bears to make some roster decisions, the guys react to what offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had to say about the moves. They play listener voicemails and as always pick games against the spread for college football and in the NFL. Listen below!

