× Blago, Right To Yelp law, hazing liability and the monkey selfie

This week, Chicago criminal defense attorney Len Goodman joins LFO to discuss his client, former governor Rod Blagojevich’s recent interviews and his appeal to the Supreme Court.

Uptown Peoples Law Center Executive Director Alan Mills discusses his lawsuit on behalf of homeless people trying to stop their displacement from a Chicago tent city.

Rich & Tina are joined by University of Chicago Law School Professor Omri Ben-Shahar to discuss the effect of non-compete clauses on attracting companies to Chicago.

Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman discusses the new Illinois law that he sponsored that protects consumers who post negative reviews to sites like Yelp.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss candidates to replace Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Jeffrey Sandusky pleading guilty to sexual child abuse, Wheaton college football hazing, the monkey selfie lawsuit and more.