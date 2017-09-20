Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-20-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill potentially seeing Salman Rushdie in the Tribune Tower lobby yesterday (he’s not sure if he did or not), Bill’s brother deciding Scooby Doo was getting too ridiculous for him as a kid, a man touting a Nazi armband getting punched, and more.

