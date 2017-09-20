Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-20-17

Today’s guests include Glyn Haynie, and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Wendy talk about the horrors of the Vietnam War, the importance of investing time and energy into your marriage, Ken Burns’ documentaries, an interesting school dance policy from a Wisconsin high school, and more.

