Wintrust Business Lunch 9/19/17: Fearless Stock Markets, vom FASS, & The Cork Industry

The markets continue to impress, despite a world leader’s talking about the potential of destroying other countries. Steve and Jon Najarian touched base after the President Trump’s UN address and talked through the various high profile mergers today. Andrew Herrmann detailed the possibility of Chicago’s downtown becoming a “super loop”, Mike Aldrich turned in his corporate job to franchise the latest European retailer vom FASS, and Peter Weber shared with Steve the benefits of having a real cork on a wine bottle compared to a screw top.