The Opening Bell 9/19/17: U of C in Top 5 of Best US College Ranking List

US colleges and universities are constantly looking to improve their schools to attract potential students. Another factor to help increase attraction is the ranking on the annual US College Ranking List. Steve Grzanich looked at the 2018 list with Delece Smith-Barrow (Higher education Reporter at US News & World Report) and was proud to announce a handful of schools in Illinois that appear near the top of the list. Cianti Stewart-Reid (VP of Campaigns Community Youth Engagement at Truth Initiative) continued with the college conversation while looking at the tobacco usage on US campuses and their push to lower the 6% usage to 0%.