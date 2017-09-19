The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.19.17: Student loan advice, displacing the homeless, Sue, the Dinosaur

John dissects President Trump’s threat Tuesday morning that the United States will “totally destroy” the North Korean regime. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich talks about his success from his football bet. College Aid Planners President Joseph Orsolini advises on student loan planning, and listeners call in with their questions. Then, John gets your thoughts on the latest development on displacement of “Tent City.” And, finally, Field Paleontologist and the woman who discovered Sue the Dinosaur, Sue Hendrickson, shares her feelings on the moving of Sue in the Field Museum.