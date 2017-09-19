The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-19-17

Posted 11:30 PM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29PM, September 19, 2017

Justin Kaufmann

We have a truncated version of The Download following  the Blackhawks preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. On tonight’s show, Justin recounts an awful experience (think of it as a 5 minute version of #TheWorst) at the movie theater seeing, “It,” we check-in with Alderman Ed Bus to find out if he is going to run for attorney general and we introduce you to rising Chicago musician Rich Jones!

